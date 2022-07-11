Steven Jiles

Steven Lee Jiles, 68, passed away July 2, 2022, at UK Hospital in Lexington, Kentucky.

He was the son of the late Charles Arther (Poke) Jiles and Stella Sizemore Jiles.

Those left to cherish his memory are his wife, Sherry Jiles; two sons, Jason Jiles and Rickey W. Cox; two daughters, Vickie Burcham and Tara Jiles; five grandchildren, Damian, Susie, Tyera, Reagan and Clayden; three sisters, Karen Cox, Teresa Payton and Shella Brown; and three brothers, Hearald (Tinker) Jiles, Ed Jiles and Jeff Jiles.

He was preceded in death by three brothers, David Jiles, Ken Jiles and Mike Jiles; two sisters, Kathryn Avery and Cheryl Russell.

He has a lifelong friend, Mr. Charles (Bow) Pinkerman that he loved as a brother.

Steven was a U.S. veteran. He retired as a laborer from Oak Hill Foundry.

Steven asked there be no service.

Family and friends will celebrate him at a later date.

Thank you, Evans Funeral Home of Raceland, Kentucky.