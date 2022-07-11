Tuesday Night Concerts return

After a week off for the Fourth of July holiday, the Tuesday Night Summer concert resume with The Chase on Tuesday, Rodney Crips on July 19 and Blue Sky on July 26.

The Chase featuring John Griffiths formed 28 years ago in Ashland, Kentucky. They play 70s rock and have toured the U.S. playing with such acts as Billy Ray Cyrus, The Ventures, Styx and Eddie Money.

Rodney Crisp has been playing in various bands in the Tri-State for well over a decade and tours regionally.

The free concert kicks off at 6:30 p.m. at the Farmers Market on Second Street in downtown Ironton. Music fans are asked to bring a chair and the kids, since it’s a family event.

The concerts are sponsored by Glockner Dealerships, Phillips Funeral Home, The Ironton Shake Shoppe, Perry Distributing of Ironton, Little Caesars Pizza, Gold Street Auto Repair, Central Hardware, Ironton Holiday Inn & Suites,

Marriott TownPlace Suites, J&J Maintenance, Appalachian Mechanical and ServPro of Scioto and west Lawrence Counties.

The producers are Studimo productions and Ironton aLive.