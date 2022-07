Doris Elkins

Doris Evelyn Elkins, 96, of Chesapeake, died on Tuesday, July 12, 2022, at Paramount Senior Living.

A private family services will be held.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory, Proctorville, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed to the family at ehallfuneralhome.com.