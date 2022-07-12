FOOD: Watermelon Gelato, Watermelon Ice Cream Bars

Watermelon Gelato

• 2 cups pureed watermelon

• 1/2 cup sugar

• 1 1/2 tablespoons cornstarch

• 1 cup fat-free half-and-half

• 3 tablespoons lemon juice

• 1/2 cup whipping cream

In blender, blend watermelon, sugar, cornstarch, half-and-half, lemon juice and whipping cream until smooth.

Using ice cream maker, process gelato according to manufacturer’s instructions.

To make whipped cream: When crust and curd are completely cooled, in large bowl, whip cream until stiff peaks form.

Gently push cream to one side of bowl and pour in watermelon curd. Using spatula, gently fold cream and watermelon curd together until no streaks are visible.

Pour creamy watermelon mixture over graham cracker crust. Freeze dessert completely, 4-6 hours or overnight.

When ready to serve, loosen sides with small spatula or butter knife. Turn out onto cutting board and use large spatula to flip so graham cracker crust is on bottom. Cut into eight bars and top each with basil leaf.

Watermelon Ice Cream Bars

Watermelon Curd:

• 3/4 cup watermelon juice

• 2 tablespoons lime juice

• 1/2 cup honey

• 1 pinch salt

• 3 eggs, lightly beaten

• 1/2 cup butter (1 stick), cut into small cubes

Crust:

• 8 graham crackers, crushed

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 pinch salt

• 4 tablespoons butter, melted and cooled

• Basil leaves, for garnish

Whipped Cream:

• 1 cup heavy whipping cream

To make watermelon curd: In medium, heavy-bottomed saucepan, combine watermelon juice, lime juice, honey and salt. Stir to combine then add eggs.

Place pan over medium heat and cook, adding cubed butter to pan and stirring constantly, until mixture thickens and coats back of wooden spoon. Immediately remove from heat and carefully pour through fine mesh sieve. Cool completely in refrigerator.

To make crust: Preheat oven to 350 F.

In food processor, pulse graham crackers until rough crumbs form. Add honey, salt and melted butter; pulse until mixture resembles wet sand.

Line 8-by-8-inch pan with parchment paper then press graham cracker mixture into bottom of pan in even layer. Bake crust about 10 minutes, or until just beginning to brown. Allow crust to cool completely.