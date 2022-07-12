Joyce Kingery

April 16, 1937–July 10, 2022

Joyce Ann (Webb) Kingery, 85, of Kitts Hill, went to be with the Lord on Sunday, July 10, 2022.

The Lawrence County native was born April 16, 1937, the daughter of the late George and Dorothy (Currington)Webb.

Joyce was a 1953 graduate of Dawson Bryant High School.

In 1955, she married Gary and began her family.

Joyce decided to follow the same path as her father, George Webb, in the field of education. She received her degree in education from Ohio University.

Joyce had a lifelong career of 40-plus years teaching kindergarten, first grade and remedial reading through the Rock Hill Schools.

She was a member of Central Christian Church.

She enjoyed spending time with her many friends, family and her beloved pets.

Joyce loved playing with her Bunko Club monthly.

She was an avid animal lover and often participated in animal rescues.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 49 years, Gary Kingery; Lee Ann Kingery Boyd (daughter); Drew Kingery Boyd (grandson); and Emerson Webb (brother).

She is survived by her daughter, Keely Kingery Hatfield (Jim), of Ironton, grandson, Camron Boyd (Paige), of Pooler, Georgia; granddaughter, Alex Boyd Howell (Harper), of Russell, Kentucky; and two grandsons, Connor and Liam Hatfield, of Ironton. Additionally, she is survived by the following great-grandchildren, Carter, Claire and Kennedy Boyd, Quinn, Hannah and Harper Howell; and special friend, Donald Ross.

Funeral services will be noon Saturday at Central Christian Church, 1541 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Jim Williams officiating. Visitation will be Saturday, 11 a.m. until the time of the service at the church.

Burial will follow in Woodland Cemetery.

Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, is honored to assist the Kingery family.

To offer condolences to the family, please visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in Joyce’s name to Lawrence County Animal Shelter, 1302 Adams Lane, Ironton, Ohio 45638 and/or Friends of Greenup Paws, P.O. Box 258, South Shore, KY 41175.