Village of Athalia hosting family movie nights outdoors

ATHALIA — A free family movie night is set for July 22 at Athalia Village Hall.

Council member Jason Chapman said the village has been hosting the outdoor events throughout the summer.

“We start at about 9 p.m., when it gets dark,” he said. “And we provide free hot dogs.”

This month’s film will be “Percy Jackson & the Olympians: The Lightning Thief,” the 2005 fantasy-adventure based on the first of Rick Riordan’s novels.

Attendees are advised to bring their own lawn chair, blanket, snacks and drinks.