EDITORIAL: Safety for furry friends

Friday has been designated as National Pet Fire Safety Day.

Many may have a plan in place for the human members of their family should a fire occur at home, but it is also good foresight to keep in mind the four-legged ones of the household when making these considerations.

This can be done through small changes, recommended by the American Red Cross, such as keeping pets near home’s entrance when the family is away, in case they need rescued, or putting a pet decal on the window or door to alert emergency crews.

Email newsletter signup

It is also good to know of a place your animal is likely to hide if in distress, so you can direct crews to their location.

While it may be possible to evacuate your pets when you leave, you should never delay the family’s rescue.

According to the Humane Society, each year, more than 1,000 house fires are started by pets, and preventative measures can be taken, such as never having unsupervised candles in the home or putting covers over or removing stove knobs in the kitchen can help prevent your pet from bumping up against a dial and accidentally filling your house with gas, as well.

These are all simple steps and can pay off, should the unthinkable occur. For more information, visit https://www.americanhumane.org/blog/pet-fire-safety.