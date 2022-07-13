Fair board addressed social media posts on petting zoo

The Lawrence County Fair Board issued a statement after posts on social media were made regarding a petting zoo that was set up on the fairgrounds.

“We have had our Fair Veterinarian, along with a few other vets, inspect all the animals in that petting zoo,” the statement from the fair board read. “Out of 85 animals there, a couple were of concern because of their appearance/condition. All vets confirmed, they are smaller – because of that specific type of breed, or they are rescue animals and are being rehabilitated.”

Photos had been posted to Facebook of a few of the animals on Saturday with concerns raised over their weight.

Email newsletter signup

The fair board said the petting zoo, a visiting booth and part of the midway lineup, not affiliated with the 4-H side of the fair, has been inspected by and has health certificates for all of their animals by the state of Kentucky and South Carolina.

“The one animal pictured that circulated online, that was of concern has been removed from the fairgrounds,” the board said.

The fair board said the Lawrence County Humane Officer was on the grounds Sunday and the fair veterinarian is on the grounds daily, inspecting all animals, as required by the state of Ohio.

“We always strive to be in accordance with all regulations and make certain all animals here are properly cared for,” the fair board concluded.