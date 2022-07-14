Chicken show opens fair animal events (WITH GALLERY)

Young farmers competed in the 4-H & FFA Market Chicken & Fancy Poultry Show & Showmanship in the 4-H shelter at the Lawrence County Fair on Saturday.

The event was the first animal competition for the week, taking place on the fair’s opening day.

The grand champion in markets chickens was Bailey Fuller, while reserve champion was Eilee Freeman.

In fancy poultry, Alex Walker was the grand champion, while Kathleen Lyles was reserve champion.

In showmanship, two brothers were the winners, with Silas Patterson winning as Senior Showman and Enoch Patterson winning as Junior Showman.