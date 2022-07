David Esque

David Lee Esque, 69, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Wednesday July 13, 2022, at his residence.

He is survived by his wife, Vickie Esque.

Email newsletter signup

There will be a Celebration of Life ceremony held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home & Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.