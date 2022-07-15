4-Hers show hogs at the fair

Fair officials said this year’s Market Hog competition saw the highest number of participants of the week’s animal shows.

In the event, held on Tuesday, Alyssa Waugh emerged as Grand Champion.

Coming in as Reserve Champion was Devin Fife, who also won that title last year.

Email newsletter signup

Senior Showman was another repeat winner, with Meredith Humphreys claiming that award.

Junior Showman went to Emory Clark, a young farmer who had excelled in the fair’s goat shows earlier in the week, winning Grand Champion in meat production in that contest.