4-Hers show hogs at the fair

Published 8:35 pm Friday, July 15, 2022

By Staff Reports

Alyssa Waugh was Grand Champion in the Market Hog competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Meredith Humphreys was named Senior Showman in the Hog Showmanship competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Thursday. Emory Clark was named Junior Showman. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Fair officials said this year’s Market Hog competition saw the highest number of participants of the week’s animal shows.

In the event, held on Tuesday, Alyssa Waugh emerged as Grand Champion.

Coming in as Reserve Champion was Devin Fife, who also won that title last year.

Senior Showman was another repeat winner, with Meredith Humphreys claiming that award.

Junior Showman went to Emory Clark, a young farmer who had excelled in the fair’s goat shows earlier in the week, winning Grand Champion in meat production in that contest.

Devin Fife was Reserve Champion in the Market Hog competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

