Daniels siblings take top spots in Showman contest

Gracie gets Senior, Gunner gets Junior

ROME TOWNSHIP — The final competition at the Lawrence County Fair took place on Friday to determine the best in overall showmanship for the event.

The winner of Senior Showman of Showmen was Gracie Daniels, a 2022 graduate of Green High School and member of Over Yonder 4-H Club.

She is in her 10th and final year of taking part at the fair and got to close out her time in 4-H with the biggest title at the fair.

Coming in as Junior Showman of Showmen was her brother, Gunner Daniels, another Over Yonder member, in his seventh year of showing.

For Gracie, the win came after being named Reserve Champion and Senior Showman in the two days of goat competitions and Grand Champion in the steer competition on Wednesday.

Gunner’s win follows two Junior Showman wins in the goat competitions.

The Showman of Showmen event features showmanship winners of all of the fair’s animal competitions, who then go into ring and present different animals to the judges and are evaluated on their control and knowledge of them.