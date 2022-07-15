Portman visits Rio Grande, highlights need to pass JOBS Act

Senator made stop at Buckeye Hills Career Center

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Rob Portman, R-Ohio, visited Buckeye Hills Career Center in Rio Grande on Friday where he met with Jamie Nash, superintendent of Buckeyes Hills Career Center and Ryan Smith, president of the University of Rio Grande.

Portman received a tour of the facility, and had a chance to discuss his work in Congress to promote career and technical education in Ohio and around the country.

Email newsletter signup

He highlighted his bipartisan Jumpstart Our Businesses By Supporting Students (JOBS) Act during the visit. Portman’s office said the JOBS Act would better support today’s students by making high-quality, shorter-term education and training programs eligible for federal Pell Grants.

By expanding Pell Grant eligibility, the JOBS Act would help close the skills gap so workers can afford the job training and credentials that are in demand as industries have shifted as we continue to recover and rebuild from COVID-19, his office said.

Portman heard from faculty about the center’s short-term credential programs that would benefit from his JOBS Act.

“I want to thank the Buckeye Hills Career Center staff for hosting me — it was great to learn more about the programs offered at Buckeye Hills, which are helping students learn the technical skills needed to find good-paying jobs,”

Portman said. “In Congress, I continue to work to expand access to these high-quality, shorter-term education and training programs through my bipartisan JOBS Act. We’ve got a lot of great job training programs in Ohio, but too many students are finding that the programs they want to take are not covered by the Pell Grant because they are shorter than the 15-week course requirement.”

Portman said the JOBS Act expands Pell Grant eligibility to help students get the job training they need for careers that will help them join the workforce and give them economic security.

“I am working to move this bill forward in Congress and look forward to getting it signed into law,” Portman said.