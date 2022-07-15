PTK inducts 20 new members

ASHLAND, Ky. — The Alpha Omega Gamma chapter of Phi Theta Kappa (PTK) recently held their induction ceremony on April 29, welcoming members from the 2021-2022 class.

Speakers at the ceremony included Dr. Larry Ferguson, Ashland Community and Technical College president/CEO, Dr. Todd Brand, chief academic officer, and Steve Woodburn, Chief student affairs officer.

“As PTK members, you are going to be a part of a very selective group with high intellect, character and a lot of ability to accomplish things,” Ferguson said.

Ferguson discussed the hallmarks of the organization and the potential the members have for future successes.

“Our inductees this evening will ultimately be our community leaders of tomorrow, and I know that to be true,” he said. “Phi Theta Kappa is more than just an honors society, it is an opportunity to grow and develop the next generation of leaders for our community.”

The induction ceremony was conducted by officers Shamae White and Andrea Murphy.

Inducted students included: Ajay Bailey, Julie Renae Davis, Kassidy Liane Davis, Blessing Eleazu, Gabriel Flores, Nicholas David Gilley, Timothy Alan Granger, Addie Elizabeth Howard, Dakotah Lane Jefferson, Martha Jean Kauffman, Carrie Kelley, Emily Renee Manson, Rachel V. Marcum, Melissa S. McClelland, April Rice, Chandra Nichole Rodgers, Ashley Monserrat Sanchez, Vanessa Shelton, Gracin Smith, Kayla Tennant and Linda Williams.

Advisors for the Alpha Omega Gamma chapter include Janet Thompson, Cindy Shelton and Dan Bailey.

Brand, who is a Phi Theta Kappa certified instructor and whose son was a member of PTK at the Mississippi college he attended, spoke about next year’s honors topic for the organization: the art and science of play.

“Play is a huge part of our life when you think about it,” he said. “Play sets the stage for innovation, thoughtful creativity, and inspires ingenuity.”

Steve Woodburn discussed the most recent PTK national conference with guests and shared his commitment to sending future PTK students to this conference.

Woodburn also reviewed the awards that the chapter received at this year’s regional conference, which included Five Star Level Chapter; Paragon Award for New Advisors (Dr. Cindy Shelton and Janet Thompson); Distinguished Administrator Award (Steve Woodburn); Distinguished Chapter Officer Team, First Place; College Project Award, First Runner Up; Honors in Action Distinguished Theme Award; Honors in Action Project Honorable Mention and Distinguished Chapter Award, Third in KY Region.

Advisors for the Alpha Omega Gamma chapter, which was chartered in 1994, include Janet Thompson, Cindy Shelton and Dan Bailey.