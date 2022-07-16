FOCUS: Seeing the sights

On Wednesday, individuals and staff from PALS, a South Point-based care group for adults with disabilities, got a tour of the Lawrence County Fair and its attractions.

The group had lunch, met with the Monkey Man and his animal and visited the All American Petting Zoo, where they were waived the price of feeder cups and got to interact with the animals.

Staff said the group regularly takes outings for its members, such as bowling trips and other activities, to get them out into the community.