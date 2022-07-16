Lawrence County Fair wraps up today
Published 12:05 am Saturday, July 16, 2022
After a week of events, the 2022 Lawrence County Fair comes to a close today. They kicks off at 10 a.m. with the annual 4-H & FFA Market Livestock Sale in the main barn.
All midway attractions will be open.
Here is a list of events for the day:
• 4 p.m. – Amusement Rides Open
• 5 p.m. – Powerwheel Derby (Grandstand)
• 5:30 p.m. – Lawnmower Derby (Grandstand)
• 6 p.m. – Demolition Derby (Grandstand)
• 11 p.m. Fair Closes