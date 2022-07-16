Pairs of siblings take top spots in second goat show

ROME TOWNSHIP — It was a family night on Monday at the Lawrence County Fair’s animal competition.

The Market Goat and Showmanship competition took place in the main barn at the fairgrounds and siblings Isabella and Hunter Kerns were the winners, with the sister winning as Grand Champion and the brother as Reserve Champion.

In the showmanship competition, another family dominated that event, with siblings Gracie and Gunner Daniels having another big night.

Gracie was named Senior Showman, while her brother earned another Junior Showman title for the week, coming off his win in Sunday’s goat show.