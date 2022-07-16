Pairs of siblings take top spots in second goat show

Published 12:00 am Saturday, July 16, 2022

By Heath Harrison

Siblings Isabella and Hunter Kerns were winners in the Market Goat show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. Isabella was named Grand Champion and Hunter won as Reserve Champion. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Siblings Gracie and Gunner Daniels were winners in the showmanship competition at the Market Goat show at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. Gracie was named Senior Showman and Gunner won as Junior Showman. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

ROME TOWNSHIP — It was a family night on Monday at the Lawrence County Fair’s animal competition.

The Market Goat and Showmanship competition took place in the main barn at the fairgrounds and siblings Isabella and Hunter Kerns were the winners, with the sister winning as Grand Champion and the brother as Reserve Champion.

In the showmanship competition, another family dominated that event, with siblings Gracie and Gunner Daniels having another big night.

Gracie was named Senior Showman, while her brother earned another Junior Showman title for the week, coming off his win in Sunday’s goat show.

