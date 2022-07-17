Lamb winners repeat feats

Published 12:00 am Sunday, July 17, 2022

By Staff Reports

Lily Schneider was Grand Champion and Senior Showman in the Market Lamb competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday at the Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Isabella Kerns was Reserve Champion and Senior Showman in the Market Lamb competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday at the Lawrence County Fair.

ROME TOWNSHIP — 4-H & FFA Market Lamb Show & Showmanship competition took place on Tuesday at the Lawrence County Fair and this year’s top wins again went to experienced young farmers.

Lily Schneider was named Grand Champion for the event, as well as Senior Showman, two titles she also won in last year’s competition.

Coming in as Reserve Champion was Isabella Kerns, who continues to collect awards this year. Not only is she this year’s fair princess, but she also was Grand Champion in the Market Goats competition on Monday.

In the Junior Showman competition, Zander Pancake was the winner.

Following the lamb show was the Sheep Breeding competition, in which Meredith Rogers was the Grand Champion.

Meredith Rogers was Grand Champion in the Sheep Breeding competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Tuesday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

