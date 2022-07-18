Barbara Bartels

Sept. 26, 1940–July 15, 2022

Barbara L. (Malone) Bartels, 81, of Oak Hill, passed away Friday, July 15, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

She was born Sept. 26, 1940, in Blackfork, to the late Harold and Merida (Holback) Malone.

She was a member of the graduating class of 1958 of Blackfork High School.

When her health allowed, she attended Gallia Baptist Church.

Barbara was best known for her good cooking and would even offer food to strangers, if they were hungry.

She loved all her family dearly, but her grandchildren and great-grandchildren were her biggest joys.

Barbara is survived by her children, Debrah Bartels, Kim (Preston) Jordan, Henry “Hick” (Maria) Bartels and Jamie Bartels; grandchildren, Brian Bartels, Erin (Brandon) Montgomery, Brandon Bartels, Kyle (Emily) Jordan, Abby Jordan, and Clark and Clint Bartels; great-grandchildren: Logan Bartels, Ellie Montgomery, Sadie Montgomery, Maggie Montgomery, and Hank Montgomery; siblings, Robert (Carol) Malone, Shirley (Wade) Johnson and Doug (Phyllis) Malone; as well as many nieces and nephews.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, John H. Bartels; siblings, Lee “Brub” Malone, Wendall Malone, Wanda (Malone) Hale and Melvin Malone.

Calling hours will be held 2–5 p.m. Tuesday at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill.

Funeral services will immediately follow at 5 p.m., with Pastor Cline Rawlins officiating.

Burial will be at the convenience of the family.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.