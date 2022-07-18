Brown announces nearly $2.3 million to improve the Ohio airport system

WASHINGTON, D.C. — U.S. Sen. Sherrod Brown, D-Ohio, announced on Thursday that the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Aviation Administration has awarded a $2,250,000 grant to the State of Ohio to fund a project designed to study the Ohio airport system and reevaluate Ohio’s air transportation needs.

“Ohio airports are vital infrastructure supporting travel and commerce in our state,” Brown said. “These investments will provide airports in Ohio with the resources they need to ensure the safety of their passengers and to support local economies for years to come.”

The FAA supports public-use airports included in the National Plan of Integrated Airport Systems through the Airport Improvement Program. The program supports projects that improve airport safety, capacity, security, and lessen environmental impact.