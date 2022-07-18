ODOT report

• State Route 378 Slide Repair – A slide repair project is set to begin on July 25 along State Route 378 between Millville Road and Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road. State Route 378 will be closed 90 days for this construction. Traffic will be detoured via State Route 378 to State Route 217 to State Route 141. Estimated completion: Fall.

• State Route 775 Culvert Replacement – A culvert replacement project is set to begin on July 25 Just South of Taylor Ridge Road by Lawrence County ODOT forces. State Route 775 will be closed five days for the replacement. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via State Route 7 to State Route 243 to State Route 378 to State Route 217. Estimated completion: July 29 by 3:30 PM

• State Route 7 Slide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project along State Route 7 between Buffalo Creek Road and Tallow Ridge Road as of May 15. State Route 7 Northbound will be reduced to one lane throughout construction. State Route 7 Southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

Email newsletter signup

• State Route 775 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a project to resurface State Route 775 between State Route 217 and Arabia Greasy Ridge Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m. – 5 p.m., and traffic will be maintained in one lane using flaggers as needed. Estimated completion: Summer.

• State Route 7 Landslide Repair – Work has begun on a slide repair project between Tallow Ridge Road and Big Branch Road. Traffic on State Route 7 Northbound will be maintained in one lane throughout construction. Traffic on State Route 7 southbound will be unaffected. Estimated completion: Summer.

• U.S. 52 Resurfacing – Work has begun on a resurfacing project on U.S. 52 between the Solida Road interchange and Delta Lane. Traffic will be maintained in at least one lane in each direction throughout construction. The project will also perform bridge maintenance and repairs along this section of U.S. 52. Estimated completion: Fall.

For more detailed traffic information, download the OHGO app or visit OHGO.com.