Samuel Leffingwell Jr.

Samuel “Sammy” Leffingwell Jr., 87, of Oak Hill, went home to be with the Lord on Saturday, July 16, 2022, after a brief bout with cancer. Sammy was born May 4th, 1935, in Portsmouth, to the late Samuel A. and Stella (Pembleton) Leffingwell.

He worked for many years at Belville Mining and he attended the Old Country Church Tabernacle of Oak Hill.

He enjoyed buying and tinkering with cars and he loved taking rides.

Sammy is survived by his daughter, Cathy Coleman; son, David Leffingwell; grandson, Howard “Smoo” Paulins; step-grandson, Jason (Jennifer) Coleman; great-granddaughter, Hailey Paulins; great-grandson, Jacob Coleman; the love of his life, Dora Sharp; bonus children, Rick Leonard, Rob (Sharilyn) Leonard, Sharon (Jim) Clay, Katrena McCoy and Kat (Scott) King; several bonus grandchildren; and dear friends, Bryon and Sharon Carmon.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Joanne Leffingwell; son, Sammy “June” Leffingwell Sr.; son-in-law, Roger Coleman; and three brothers: Jim, Fred and Curt Leffingwell.

Sammy is loved greatly and will be dearly missed.

Calling hours will be held 5–8 p.m. Thursday at the Lewis & Gillum Funeral Home of Oak Hill. Funeral services will be held 1 p.m. Friday at the funeral home, with Pastor Bryon Carmon officiating. Burial will follow in C.M. Cemetery.

Online condolences may be sent to www.lewisgillum.com.