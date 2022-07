Sandra Williamson

Sandra Lee Williamson, 76, of Proctorville, died on Friday July 15, 2022, at her home.

She is survived by her husband, Drew Williamson.

Email newsletter signup

Graveside service will be noon Tuesday at Miller Memorial Gardens in Miller.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting with arrangements.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.