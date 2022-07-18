Stephen Bowman

Stephen Randall Bowman, 69, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at The Sanctuary of Ohio Valley.

Randy is survived by his wife, Pamela Moore Bowman.

Email newsletter signup

Funeral services will be 2 p.m. Tuesday at Ironton First Church of the Nazarene, Ironton, with Pastor Robert Hale officiating. Burial will follow at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point.

Family and friends may visit one hour before the service at the church.

Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, is assisting the family with arrangements.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.