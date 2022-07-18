Update: Man found in car died of natural causes

The man whose body was found in his car in downtown Ironton last week died of natural causes related to heart issues, according to a preliminary autopsy report.

The man, identified by the Ironton Police Department as Brian Crawford, 51, of Ironton, was found in his parked car around 8 p.m. on July 13 on a lot at S. Second Street and Jefferson Street, near the Oakley C. Collins Memorial Bridge.

His body was sent to the Montgomery County Coroner’s Office for an autopsy and the preliminary results were released to the IPD on Monday.

“As of right now, it looks like it was natural causes and that is what we are going to rule it as, nothing suspicious,” said IPD detective Captain Brian Pauley. “The preliminary autopsy ruled out foul play or drug overdose. It appears to be some kind of heart issue.”

Pauley said that Crawford had moved to Lawrence County in the past couple of months and was originally from the North Carolina or Missouri area.

Pauley said the final autopsy report won’t be complete for six-eight weeks.