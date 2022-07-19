FOOD: Apple berry salsa, pina colada sweet potato ice pops

Apple berry salsa

• 2 Envy Apples, cored and chopped

• 1 pound strawberries, hulled and chopped

• 1 pint blueberries

• 1/2 teaspoon kosher salt

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 2 tablespoons fresh lime juice

• Tortilla chips, pita chips, apple chips or graham crackers, for serving

In medium bowl, combine apples, strawberries, blueberries and salt.

In small bowl, whisk honey and lime juice. Pour honey and lime juice over fruit mixture. Stir together to combine.

Serve immediately with tortilla chips, pita chips, apple chips or graham crackers, or refrigerate until ready to serve.

Pina colada sweet potato ice pops

• 1/2 cup coconut cream

• 3/4 cup mashed and cooked sweetpotato

• 3/4 cup diced pineapple

• 2 tablespoons honey

• 1 tablespoon lime juice

• Coconut flakes (optional)

In food processor or high-speed blender, mix coconut cream, sweet potato, pineapple, honey and lime juice. Transfer batter to freezer molds.

Place in freezer 3-4 hours. Top with coconut flakes, if desired.