Rick Kendrick

Rick A. Kendrick, 66, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at his home.

Funeral services will be 1 p.m. Friday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Rev. Kevin Lantz officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Lavalette, West Virginia.

Visitation will be two hours before the service at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the funeral home to help the family with expenses.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.