Ronald Eicher

Ronald M. Eicher, 85, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022.

Visitation will be 12:30–1:30 p.m. Friday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton.

Graveside service will be at 2 p.m. at Highland Memorial Gardens, South Point, with Rev. Jim Lee Cremeans officiating.

Military graveside rites will be provided by the VFW Post 8850.

