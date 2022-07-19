School news

King initiated into Omicron Delta Kappa

LEXINGTON, Va. — Nathaniel King, of Crown City, was initiated into the Marshall University Circle of Omicron Delta Kappa, the National Leadership Honor Society. The Society welcomed 1,971 new initiates from 78 universities during April 2022.

Students initiated into the Society must be sophomores, juniors, seniors, or graduate/professional students in the top 35 percent of their class, demonstrate leadership experience in at least one of the five pillars, and embrace the ODK ideals. Fewer than five percent of students on a campus are invited to join each year.

Omicron Delta Kappa Society, the National Leadership Honor Society, was founded in Lexington, Virginia.

Chelsea Jenkins earns degree at Cumberlands

WILLIAMSBURG, Ky. — Chelsea Jenkins, of Ironton, completed their Master of Arts Education in Literacy Specialist this July at the University of the Cumberlands.

Located in Williamsburg, Kentucky, Cumberlands is an institution of regional distinction offering quality undergraduate, graduate, doctoral, and online degree programs.

Delawder named to Freed-Hardeman Dean’s List

HENDERSON, Tenn. — Freed-Hardeman University has released the names of students who made the President’s and Dean’s Lists for the spring 2022 semester.

Kama Delawder, of Ironton, was named to FHU’s Dean’s List. Delawder is earning a Bachelor of Social Work in Social Work.

To be on the President’s List, a student must be full-time and have a 4.0 grade point average. Students on the Dean’s List have earned a minimum 3.4 grade point average for the semester.

The mission of Freed-Hardeman University is to help students develop their God-given talents for His glory by empowering them with an education that integrates Christian faith, scholarship and service.

Black named to Ohio Wesleyan Dean’s List

DELAWARE — Danielle Black of Proctorville, has been named to the 2022 spring semester Dean’s List at Ohio Wesleyan University.

To earn Dean’s List recognition, Ohio Wesleyan students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or better on a 4.0 scale in all applicable classes.

Founded in 1842, Ohio Wesleyan University is one of the nation’s premier liberal arts universities.

Snead named to Tallahassee Community College 2022 Dean’s List

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — Savannah Snead, of Ironton, was named to Tallahassee Community College Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

Tallahassee Community College is consistently ranked as one of the top community colleges in the nation.

SNHU announces Winter 2022 President’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. —Southern New Hampshire University announced that the following students have been named to the Winter 2022 President’s List.

• Andrew Morrison, of South Point

• Kira Kanouse, of South Webster

• James Artis, of Ironton

• Nicole Orta, of Proctorville

• Mary Beth Thompson-Wise, of South Point.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.700 and above are named to the President’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

SNHU announces Winter 2022 Dean’s List

MANCHESTER, N.H. —Southern New Hampshire University announced that the following students have been named to the Winter 2022 Dean’s List.

• Christopher Music, of Proctorville

• Paul Schwartz, of Ironton

• Laura Nida, of Proctorville.

Full-time undergraduate students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean’s List. Full-time status is achieved by earning 12 credits; undergraduate day students must earn 12 credits in the fall or spring semester, and online students must earn 12 credits over two consecutive terms.

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) is a private, nonprofit institution with an 89-year history of educating traditional-aged students and working adults.

Marcello named to the Dean’s List at Bob Jones University

GREENVILLE, S.C. — Haley Marcello, a freshman Nursing major from South Point, was among approximately 750 Bob Jones University students named to the Spring 2022 Dean’s List.

The Dean’s List recognizes students who earn a 3.00-3.74 grade point average during the semester.

Located in Greenville, South Carolina, Bob Jones University provides an outstanding regionally accredited Christian liberal arts education purposely designed to inspire a lifelong pursuit of learning, loving and leading.