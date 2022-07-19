Vanessa Sparks

Vanessa Dale Sparks, 50, of Ironton, died on Sunday, July 17, 2022, at King’s Daughters Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

She is survived by her husband, James Sparks.

Funeral service will be 1 p.m. Thursday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Rick Jenkins officiating. Burial will follow in Pine Grove Cemetery.

Visitation will be Thursday, 11 a.m. until time of the service at the funeral home.

To offer the family condolences, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.