2022 Lawrence County Fair winners
Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022
SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN
Senior: Gracie Daniels
Junior: Gunner Daniels
PAGEANTS
Fair Queen: Brea Belville
Fair Princess: Isabella Kerns
Little Miss: Lillie Skaggs
CHICKENS
Market Chickens
Grand Champion: Bailey Fuller
Reserve Champion: Eilee Freeman
Fancy Poultry
Grand Champion: Alex Walker
Reserve Champion: Kathleen Lyles
Senior Showman: Silas Patterson
Junior Showman: Enoch Patterson
GOATS
Pack Goats
Grand Champion: Joe Jackson
Meat Production
Grand Champion: Emory Clark
Reserve Champion: Gracie Daniels
Fiber Goats
Grand Champion: Nora Liles
Dairy Goats
Grand Champion: Hayden Miller
Pygmy Goats
Grand Champion: Kamryn Kerns
Reserve Champion: Kamryn Kerns
Senior Showman: Willow Maynard
Junior Showman: Gunner Daniels
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Isabella Kerns
Reserve Champion: Hunter Kerns
Senior Showman : Gracie Daniels
Junior Showman: Gunner Daniels
RABBITS
Market Rabbits
Grand Champion: Karys Gilmore
Reserve Champion: Jonah Campbell
Senior Showman: Brea Belville
Junior Showman: Rebekah Dome
Breeding Rabbits
Grand Champion: Peyton Runnels
Reserve Champion: Leah Gorby
HOGS
Grand Champion: Alyssa Waugh
Reserve Champion: Devin Fife
Senior Showman: Meredith Humphreys
Junior Showman: Emory Clark
LAMBS
Grand Champion: Lily Schneider
Reserve Champion: Isabella Kerns
Senior Showman: Lily Schneider
Junior Showman: Zander Pancake
Breeding Sheep
Grand Champion: Meredith Rogers
CATTLE
Beef Breeding
Grand Champion: Enola Cade
Reserve Champion: Sarah Leith
Feeder and breeding
Senior Showman: Enola Cade
Junior Showman: Heidi Lambert
Market feeder
Grand Champion: Laura Hamm
Reserve Champion: Kynslie Moore
Market steer
Grand Champion: Gracie Daniels
Reserve Champion: Evan Clark
Senior Showman: Abigail Payne
Junior Showman: Sophia Fout