2022 Lawrence County Fair winners

Published 12:00 am Wednesday, July 20, 2022

By Staff Reports

Jonah Campbell was the reserve champion in the Market Rabbits competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Monday. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

Siblings Gracie and Gunner Daniels show their animals. Gunner was named junior showman, while Gracie was reserve champion in meat production. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

SHOWMAN OF SHOWMEN
Senior: Gracie Daniels
Junior: Gunner Daniels

PAGEANTS
Fair Queen: Brea Belville
Fair Princess: Isabella Kerns
Little Miss: Lillie Skaggs

CHICKENS
Market Chickens
Grand Champion: Bailey Fuller
Reserve Champion: Eilee Freeman
Fancy Poultry
Grand Champion: Alex Walker
Reserve Champion: Kathleen Lyles
Senior Showman: Silas Patterson
Junior Showman: Enoch Patterson

Emory Clark, with judge Julie Morrow, was grand champion in meat production in the 4-H & FFA Dairy Goat, Pack Goat, Pygmy Goat, & Breeding Goat Show at the Lawrence County Fair on Sunday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

GOATS
Pack Goats
Grand Champion: Joe Jackson

Meat Production
Grand Champion: Emory Clark
Reserve Champion: Gracie Daniels
Fiber Goats
Grand Champion: Nora Liles
Dairy Goats
Grand Champion: Hayden Miller
Pygmy Goats
Grand Champion: Kamryn Kerns
Reserve Champion: Kamryn Kerns
Senior Showman: Willow Maynard
Junior Showman: Gunner Daniels
Market Goats
Grand Champion: Isabella Kerns
Reserve Champion: Hunter Kerns
Senior Showman : Gracie Daniels
Junior Showman: Gunner Daniels

Rebekah Dome was named Junior Showman in the Market Rabbit competition at the Lawrence County Fair on Wednesday. (The Ironton Tribune | Heath Harrison)

RABBITS

Market Rabbits
Grand Champion: Karys Gilmore
Reserve Champion: Jonah Campbell
Senior Showman: Brea Belville
Junior Showman: Rebekah Dome
Breeding Rabbits
Grand Champion: Peyton Runnels
Reserve Champion: Leah Gorby

HOGS
Grand Champion: Alyssa Waugh
Reserve Champion: Devin Fife
Senior Showman: Meredith Humphreys
Junior Showman: Emory Clark

LAMBS
Grand Champion: Lily Schneider
Reserve Champion: Isabella Kerns
Senior Showman: Lily Schneider
Junior Showman: Zander Pancake
Breeding Sheep
Grand Champion: Meredith Rogers

In the Beef Breeding show, Enola Cade, 17, right, with the Teen Leaders of the Junior Fair Board, won Grand Champion and Sara Leith, 17, left, with Power Ranchers 4-H Club, won Reserve Champion in the Beef Breeding show on Wednesday night at the Lawrence County Fair. (Kayla Niece | For The Ironton Tribune)

CATTLE
Beef Breeding
Grand Champion: Enola Cade
Reserve Champion: Sarah Leith
Feeder and breeding
Senior Showman: Enola Cade
Junior Showman: Heidi Lambert
Market feeder
Grand Champion: Laura Hamm
Reserve Champion: Kynslie Moore
Market steer
Grand Champion: Gracie Daniels
Reserve Champion: Evan Clark
Senior Showman: Abigail Payne
Junior Showman: Sophia Fout

