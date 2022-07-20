Linda Boster

Linda Kay Boster, 71, of Barboursville, West Virginia, died on Tuesday July 19, 2022, at Cornerstone Hospital, Huntington, West Virginia.

A funeral service will be held at 7 p.m. Friday at Life Cathedral in Guyandotte, West Virginia.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service at the church.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.