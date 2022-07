Tracie Shephard

Tracie Shephard, 49, of New Albany, Indiana, formerly of Proctorville, died on Tuesday, July 19, 2022, at Baptist Health Hospital in New Albany, Indiania.

A Celebration of Life ceremony will be held at a later date.

Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville, is assisting the family.

Condolences may be expressed at ehallfuneralhome.com.