Gloria Valentine

Gloria “Pooh” Diane Valentine, 68, of Ironton, died on Friday, July 15, 2022, at King’s Daughter Medical Center, Ashland, Kentucky.

Memorial service will be 5 p.m. Saturday at Royersville Missionary Baptist Church, 1781 County Road 26, Ironton, with Pastor Kenny Kelley officiating.

Email newsletter signup

Phillips Funeral Home is honored to be assisting the family with arrangements.

To make online condolences to the Valentine family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.