Ironton Junior All-Stars rout Cuyahoga for 2nd straight state title

By JIM WALKER

jim.walker@irontontribune.com

PEDRO — Dawson Philyaw turned a one into a two.

Philyaw pithed a one-hitter as he led the Ironton Junior League All-Stars to their second straight state championship with a 12-1 rout of Cuyahoga Falls in five innings on Wednesday.

Philyaw struck out seven and walked one in going the distance. The only run was unearned.

Ironton will now play in the regional tournament Aug. 6-12 in Midland, Michigan.

The Ironton All-Stars collected 10 hits with Tyson Harvey going 2-2 with two runs batted in and Nate Sloan was 2-2 with an RBI to pace the offense.

Bryson Kerns was 1-1 with an RBI, Drake Bundy was 1-1, Brycen Mullins 1-2 with an RBI, Braydon Baker 1-2 with an RBI, Carson Kerns 1-3 with a double and and RBI and Philyaw was 1-3.

Ironton baserunners stole 12 bases with Sloan stealing 3 bases, Beckham Waginger, Harvey and Mullins swiping 2 each and Baker, Kerns and Carter Bridges one each.

After retiring Cuyahoga in order to start the game, Ironton erupted for eight runs in the bottom of the inning.

Ironton followed that with two runs in the second and each team scored a run in the third inning to make it 12-1 and set up the run rule win.

Ironton rolled through the tournament, outscoring their opponents 77-8.

In the district, Ironton beat Rock Hill 12-0 and 12-0 to win the District 11 title and earn the state berth.

In the state tournament held at Rock Hill, Ironton beat Enon 16-6 and then Cuyahoga Falls 25-0 and 12-1.

Cuyahoga 001 00 = 1 1 5

Ironton 821 0x = 12 10 3