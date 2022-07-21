Ironton season tickets, GridIron Classic now on sale

Ironton Fighting Tiger 2022 season football tickets are now on sale.

Tickets for four home games will be $28 ($7 per game).

All purchases must be made by check or money order. Checks should be made payable to the Ironton Athletic Department.

Please mail in your request to the Ironton board office with the total amount filled out on the check $28 per multiples by the number of tickets you wish to receive. Fans will contacted in regards to their pick up date for tickets (will be a week or so after order is filled).

All former season ticket holders will have first rights to their previous tickets.

Checks can be mailed to:

IRONTON CITY SCHOOL BOARD OFFICE

C/o of TREVON PENDLETON

105 S 5th St

Ironton, OH 45638

If you would like your tickets to be mailed , please include a self addressed envelope with the required postage applied to the mailing envelope. Please include a phone number with your order.

There will be a pickup date released at a later time.

NOTE: Do NOT drop off orders at the Ironton High School main office, bus garage or Board of Education building.

The Sept. 10 game will not be included in the reserve tickets this season.

Ironton will be hosting one of the premier football classics in the state.

Howver, there will be NO reserve seating for the GridIron Classic games.

Tickets for each game will be $10, or you may purchase an all event wristband for $20. The $20 wristband will permit entrance into all three games on Sept. 10.

The GridIron Classic schedule includes:

2 p.m. Our Lady of Good Counsel, Olney, MD., vs Cincinnati Moeller;

5 p.m. DeMatha Catholic, Hyattsville, MD., vs Cleveland Benedictine.

8 p.m. Ironton Fighting Tigers vs Johnson Central Eagles.

Fans may pre-order ticket wristbands for the GridIron Classic. However, Classic orders must be accompanied with a separate check or money order. Please keep season ticket orders and GridIron Classic orders separate.