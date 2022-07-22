Community Mission Outreach receives grant from Peoples Bank

CHESAPEAKE — Community Mission Outreach has provided food to needy families in eastern Lawrence County for more than 36 years.

However, cleaning supplies have been hard to come by. That is, until Peoples Bank stepped in. The company recently donated $2,000 to provide seven months of cleaning supplies to approximately 300 CMO families.

“We are a food pantry, but everyone needs to clean,” Dannie Newman, CMO’s financial secretary, said. “In recent surveys, our clients expressed a need for cleaning supplies. Our budget has been tight, but local businesses like Peoples Bank have stepped up to help our community. We thank you for your donation.”

CMO also provides monthly food giveaways, home delivery, support for the Chesapeake backpack programs and food and clothing to fire victims in eastern Lawrence County. The donation from Peoples Bank will help the group continue its mission to help families that have a need.

CMO is a client-choice pantry in Chesapeake that was established by local churches in 1986 to provide for needy families in eastern Lawrence County.