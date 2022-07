David Hamlin

David Allen Hamlin, 67, of Proctorville, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at Four Seasons of Washington Nursing and Rehab.

A funeral service will be 2 p.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Getaway Cemetery.

Visitation will be one hour prior to the service.