Loren Maxwell

Loren “Max” Bruce Maxwell, 86, of Ironton, died on Wednesday, July 20, 2022, at his residence.

Funeral service will be 7 p.m. Tuesday at Phillips Funeral Home, 1004 S. Seventh St., Ironton, with Pastor Aaron Childers officiating.

Visitation will be 5 p.m. until the time of the service at the funeral home.

To make online condolences to the Maxwell family, visit www.phillipsfuneralhome.net.