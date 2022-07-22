Somebody’s Someone set for Aug. 31

An Overdose Awareness Day event is set for Aug. 31 in Ironton.

Land of Goshen will host its second annual Somebody’s Someone event at the Ironton Farmers Market, located at 218 S. Second St., from 5-8 p.m.

The event will feature food, entertainment, speakers on the topic, as well as resources for those in need.

There will also be a giveaway of 500 backpacks for children, as well as Narcan training on site.

Local treatment agencies are invited to contact the group to set up at the event.

For more information, visit www.landofgoshen.com.