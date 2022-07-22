Steve Javins

Steve Javins, 73, of Chesapeake, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center in Huntington, West Virginia.

He is survived by his wife, Angela Boster Javins.

Funeral service is 11 a.m. Monday at Hall Funeral Home and Crematory in Proctorville. Burial will follow at Rome Cemetery in Proctorville.

Visitation is 6–8 p.m. Sunday at the funeral home.

Condolences may be expressed at www.ehallfuneralhome.com.