Virginia Riggs-Rickman

Virginia Leigh Riggs-Rickman, 87, of Huntington, West Virginia, died on Thursday, July 21, 2022, at St. Mary’s Medical Center, surrounded by her loving family.

Funeral services will be noon Tuesday at Wallace Family Funeral Home, South Point, with Reverend Terry Wagner officiating. Burial will follow at Mount Vernon Cemetery, Wayne, West Virginia.

Visitation is one hour prior to the service at the funeral home.

Condolences to the family may be expressed at www.wallaceffh.com.