2022 Lawrence County Fair Buyers

ROME TOWNSHIP — The Lawrence County Fair concluded on July 16 with the annual livestock auction, which drew support from individuals, businesses and organizations in the county.

All proceeds from the auctions go to the individual 4-H and FFA members.

Grand Market Rabbit – Karys Gilmore

• Freddie L. Hayes Jr, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Lambert Law Office

• Kinder Insurance

• DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Guys Floor Covering

• Glockner Family of Dealerships

• Larry Kirkpatrick

• Ohio Valley Bank

• Tim Mootz & Family

• Central Hardware

• Swift Manufactuing

• Mark K. McCown, Attorney

• Kona Ice of Ashlan

• Jims Termite & Pest Control

Reserve Market Rabbit – Jonah Campbell

• Guy’s Floor Covering

• Lambert’s Law Office

• Freddie L. Hayes Jr, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Shawn Holliday, Inc.

• Central Hardware

• Glockner Family of Dealerships

• Thoroughbred Construction Group

• Ohio Valley Bank

• Larry Kirkpatrick

• Davis Family Dentistry

• Randy’s Potties

Grand Market Chicken – Bailey Fuller

• Food Fair of Southern Ohio

• Lambert Law Office

• DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Elect Scott Dailey for State Senate, District 17

• Thoroughbred Construction Group

• Larry Kirkpatrick

• Shawn Holliday, INC.

• Central Hardware

• Glockner Family of Dealerships

• Randy’s Potties

• P & P Truck Repair

• Finley Family

Reserve Market Chicken – Eilee Freeman

• Guys Floor Covering

• Glockner Family of Dealerships

• Ohio Valley Bank

• Generations Propane

• Central Hardware

• Jim’s Termite & Pest Control

• Abbott Home Care, All About Baby, Buckeye Monument

• Lawrence County Farm Bureau

Grand Market Lamb – Lily Schneider

• Foodfair of Southern Ohio

• Lambert Law Office

• Generations Propane

• McCauley Furniture

• DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Freddie L. Hayes Jr, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Glockner Family of Dealerships

• Thoroughbred Construction Group

• Ohio Valley Bank

• Larry Kirkpatrick

• Dairy Bell

• Paul David Knipp, Lawrence County Auditor

Reserve Market Lamb – Isabella Kerns

• Sarah Cade & Family

• Uriah Cade & Family

Grand Market Steer – Gracie Daniels

• R & C Packing

Reserve Market Steer – Evan Clark

• Bethesda Services

• Lawrence County Recovery

• Rocky Top Farms, Blaine & Sharon Evans

Grand Market Goat – Isabella Kerns

• Kerns Plumbing

• Mark K. McCown, Attorney

• Gerlach Feed

Reserve Market Goat – Hunter Kerns

• Lambert Law Office

• Foodfair of Southern Ohio

• Kinder Insurance

• Freddie L. Hayes Jr, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Dairy Bell

• DeAnna Holliday, Lawrence County Commissioner

• Paul David Knipp, Lawrence County Auditor

• Central Hardware

• Guys Floor Covering

• Norris Show Cattle

• Thoroughbred Construction Group

• Ohio Valley Bank

• Larry Kirkpatrick

• Kerns Plumbing

• Jim’s Termite & Pest Control

Grand Market Hog – Alyssa Waugh

• Dutch Miller Auto Group

Reserve Market Hog – Devin Fife

• Bethesda Services