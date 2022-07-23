Back-to-school event set for Aug. 7

A Back-to-School Bash is set for Aug. 7 at the Ironton Elks Lodge.

Held in the Liberty Bank and Anderson and Anderson parking Lots, the event, set for 3-6 p.m. will have food, inflatables and art, and is open to those K-12 in age from Lawrence County.

Impact Prevention will be set up with afterschool activity sign ups, and I’m working on Shawnee Family health care will offer information on mental health resources for the children.