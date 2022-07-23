EDITORIAL: Working for a brighter county

With so much negativity in the news nationwide and in the world these days, it was good to see a burst of positivity highlighted in our region.

On Tuesday, the Lawrence County Commission used their weekly meeting to honor and support groups making a difference in their communities.

Five organizations were invited to the meeting, where they were commended for their efforts as part of Project First Impression.

Whether it is Third and Center’s work to incorporate art into Ironton, clean up efforts by Tri-State STEM+M students or beautification efforts by village groups, all show that a better Lawrence County begins with small groups of people banding together for a greater cause.

The commission thanked all for their work and made financial donations to each organization. And many from those groups openly invited to public to reach out to them if there is a service need or project in mind for the future.

It was good to see so many motivated people in the spotlight this week, and we salute all who were honored and commend the commission for their monetary support of these causes to continue the work.