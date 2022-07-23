Serving the Tri-State

Burns Agency has been open in Ironton since April 1

One of Ironton’s newest businesses is aimed at providing multiple options to individuals and businesses for insurance needs.

Catherine Burns opened The Burns Agency on April 1 at 1011 S. Third St., in the space formerly occupied by Compston Wealth Management before their relocation.

“I was in business a year before that, as a captive agent in Chesapeake and was contracted with just one company,” Burns said. “I reopened as an independent agency and am able to give clients more options.”

Burns said she offers home, auto, renters, commercial, power sports and life insurance through a number of companies, including Allstate, Nationwide and Safeco.

She said, lately, she has seen a lot of people come in for homeowners.

“And we’re doing a lot of commercial and business insurance,” she said.

A native of Chesapeake, Burns has worked in journalism, including as a reporter for The Ironton Tribune 15 years ago and a freelancer for The Herald-Dispatch. She has also worked in advertising and industrial sales for seven years.

“So a wide variety,” she said of her background. “Long before I went to work in journalism, I worked in insurance as claims adjuster and customer service representative and I decided wanted to get back into it. And I always wanted to own my own business.”

As for choosing Ironton as her location, she said she moved to the city, “because we have based our agency on building client relationships.”

“Not just selling policies and we wanted to provide an environment where people could come, sit down and talk face to face with an agent and build that relationship,” she said. “And work with someone who is part of their community.”

And she said she “fell in love with this location.”

“I like Ironton,” she said. “I feel it’s a good, central location for us, since we’re licensed in West Virginia, Kentucky and Ohio.”

Burns said she has customers from across the Tri-State, though the bulk of them are from Lawrence County. She said she also has many from Cabell County, West Virginia.

While she is just starting in Ironton, she said she plans to expand offerings.

“We’re hoping to grow and add additional sales staff,” she said. “I’d like to get more involved in the community, and get out and meet other business owners and residents in the area.”

She stressed the importance of her profession.

“A lot of people have to have insurance for legal reasons,” she said. “But it’s important to protect your assets and things you’ve worked for and, most importantly, protect you and your family.”

The Burns Agency is open 8:30 a.m.-5 p.m., Monday through Friday (Wednesdays by appointments only). Burns said people can get a quote by calling 740-744-7507 or visiting their website, www.insuredwithburns.com. The company is also available on Facebook under The Burns Agency.