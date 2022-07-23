Work begins August 1 for slide repair on State Route 378

A project to repair an existing landslide along State Route 378 is one of several ODOT projects to address landslides and rockslides. Work on the project is set to begin starting Aug. 1.

Last year, Gov. DeWine and ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks allocated $35 million in federal funding to proactively address landslides and rockslides in eastern and southern Ohio to prevent them from worsening and becoming a safety issue.

“This proactive approach is a wise investment in the safety of our roads. By fixing these slips now instead of waiting for them to get worse, Ohio drivers and emergency personnel will face fewer road closures and detours in the future. Safer travel in Ohio is always our goal,” said Gov. Mike DeWine.

The project is taking place on State Route 378 between Symmes Creek-Yellow Creek Road and Millville Road. Work will occur daily from 7 a.m.-5 p.m., Mon-Thurs. The road will be closed for 90 days for construction. During the closure, traffic will be detoured via

State Route 217 and State Route 141. The project is estimated to be completed in Fall 2022.

“Southeastern Ohio is prone to these types of hazards and this effort allows us to minimize the cost and inconvenience to addressing them,” said ODOT Director Jack Marchbanks.

The projects are funded as part of the $333.4 million Ohio received from the Coronavirus Response and Relief Supplemental Appropriations Act.