COVID-19 cases decline slightly in county

Lawrence ranked third in Ohio for new cases

The number of new cases of COVID-19 have declined slightly in Lawrence County over the past two weeks, but the number has held mostly steady.

There were 159 new cases of the virus reported in the county from July 15-21, according to Debbie Fisher, public information specialist for the Lawrence County Health Department.

This marks a drop from July 8-14, when 164 new cases were reported, and the week prior to that, when 179 new cases were reported.

The county is now ranked third among the state’s 88 counties for new cases of the virus. It was ranked second from July 15-21 and first the week prior to that.

From July 15-21, there were four hospitalizations reported, down from July 8-14, which saw 11 hospitalizations.

There has been one death reported for July, during the week of July 8-14.

To date, there have been 699 new cases of the virus reported, 21 hospitalization and one death in July.

This surpasses the total for the month of June, when 541 new cases were reported.

The county health department continues to offer COVID-19 vaccination clinics, providing initial doses and booster shots. Vaccines are also available at most pharmacies. For more information, call 740-532-3962.

Fisher said the U.S. Center for Disease Control recommends a second booster for those age 50 and up, or those under with underlying conditions. First boosters are recommended for all.

Fisher was also asked about cases of monkeypox, which have been the subject of an outbreak in the U.S.

She said that there have been no reported cases in Lawrence County and, so far, only two cases in Ohio and about 200 nationally.

Fisher pointed out that the disease is spread through direct or close contact and is not as contagious as COVID-19.

“It also comes from face-to-face or intimate contact,” she said.

Vaccine clinics scheduled for week

The Lawrence County Health Department has announced COVID-19 vaccine clinics for next week.

The following vaccines will be offered.

Pediatric Pfizer for 6 months-4 years of age

Pediatric Pfizer for 5-11-year-olds

Pfizer for 12 years of age and older

Moderna for 12 years of age and older

Johnson & Johnson for 18 years of age and older

Booster doses are available to anyone 5 years of age and older who are eligible. Second booster doses are available to those who are eligible (50 years of age and up and some people 12 years of age and older who are moderately or severely immunocompromised).

Times and locations are as follows:

Tuesday

3-6 p.m., Lawrence County Health Department

2122 So. 8th St., Ironton

Wednesday

1-4 p.m., South Point Board of Education

302 High St., South Point

Thursday

9 a.m.-12 noon, Lawrence County Health Department

2122 So. 8th St., Ironton

Those coming for a second dose or a booster dose, are asked to bring a vaccine card to the clinic with them, as well as a copy of their insurance card for the administration fee. No one will be charged out-of-pocket, and no one will be denied a vaccine if uninsured.