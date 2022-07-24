FOOD: Enchilada Lasagna, Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites

Enchilada Lasagna

• 2 tablespoons olive oil

• 1 large onion, chopped (1 cup)

• 1 deli roasted chicken, skin and bones removed, shredded

• 2 tablespoons taco seasoning

• 1 cup chicken stock or broth

• 8 ounces cream cheese, at room temperature

• 2 cups shredded Tex-Mex cheese blend

• 16 ounces Fresh Cravings Chunky Salsa, plus additional for serving

• 1 cup fresh cilantro, chopped

• Nonstick cooking spray

• 6 flour tortillas (9 inches each)

• 1 cup tortilla chips, crushed

• 1 cup shredded cheddar cheese

Preheat oven to 350˚F.

In large skillet over medium-high heat, add olive oil. Add onions and cook until soft and translucent, 4-5 minutes.

Add shredded chicken and stir in taco seasoning. Add chicken broth and bring to simmer, about 5 minutes.

Add cream cheese, Tex-Mex cheese, salsa and cilantro. Stir until cream cheese is melted and simmer 3-4 minutes until slightly thickened.

Spray square baking dish with nonstick cooking spray. Place two tortillas in bottom of pan, folding over or trimming sides of tortillas to fit.

Spoon half chicken mixture over tortillas. Repeat then place remaining tortillas over top. Mix crushed tortilla chips with cheddar cheese and sprinkle over top. Bake 30 minutes, or until lasagna is bubbling and lightly browned.

Let stand 10 minutes then top with additional salsa before serving.

Jalapeno Bacon and Salsa Biscuit Bites

• 1 tube biscuit dough (8 biscuits total)

• 7 ounces grated mozzarella cheese

• 1/4 cup jarred jalapenos, chopped

• 8 slices cooked bacon, chopped

• 1 cup Fresh Cravings Restaurant Style Salsa

• Nonstick cooking spray

Preheat air fryer to 350-360˚F.

Divide each biscuit in half by pulling apart in centers. Use hands to flatten each biscuit into circles. Set aside.

In bowl, mix mozzarella cheese with chopped jalapenos, bacon and salsa.

Add heaping spoonful into each flattened biscuit and pinch each together tightly to form balls. Top each with small amount of salsa mixture.

Spray nonstick cooking spray in air fryer and, working in batches, cook biscuit bites 6-9 minutes until golden brown.

Serve warm.