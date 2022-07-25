Franklin Gollihue

Franklin D. Gollihue, 85, passed away on Saturday, July 23, 2022.

He graduated from Rock Hill High School in Ironton Class of 1954 and retired from the U.S. Air Force in 1974.

Visitation will be Wednesday, 11 a.m. until time of the funeral service at 1 p.m. at the Myers-Woodyard Funeral Home, 587 Main Street in Groveport, followed by interment in Obetz Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers donations may be to honorflightcolumbus.org.

Share with the family and read complete obituary at www.orwoodyard.com.